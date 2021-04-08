The urban regeneration works on Abellaneda Street, one of the most emblematic of the San Cristóbal neighborhood, will start in the first half of May and will have a 10-month execution period. They will cost 864,000 euros and will be financed by the regional government with loan funds from the European Investment Bank. The project was presented yesterday by the general director of Territory and Architecture, Jaime Pérez Zulueta, and by the mayor, Diego José Mateos.

It will work on an area of ​​5,800 square meters and one of the main interventions will be the renewal of the rainwater network. New scuppers will be installed to channel the rainwater that flows down from nearby gorges and headlands and that converge on this road. In addition, a large capacity collector will be available at the intersection of Abellaneda with Pareja and Mula streets. Mateos recalled that in episodes of heavy rains it is common for the street to be flooded by the current deficit system for the evacuation of rainwater, which now is to be corrected.

It is also planned to replace the water supply pipes, which are made of fiber cement, with others made of ductile iron, and new underground pipes will be made for public lighting. The benches will be replaced by wooden ones and individual chairs will be installed throughout the street.

The trees will be maintained, the overhead cables will be buried, the lighting will be improved and the furniture will be renewed



The wall and the metal railing will also be renewed in the area with the highest sidewalk with respect to the ground level to improve accessibility to the homes. Mateos assured that the rows of trees that characterize this road will be maintained and the roundabout will be renewed for traffic regulation at the intersection with Peralta Street.

Neighborhood suggestions



The mayor announced that the government team will present the project to the residents in the coming days and that a period of consultations and suggestions will be opened with the aim that the renovation of the street meets their needs. When the works in Abellaneda are finished, the regeneration of the San Cristóbal neighborhood will be practically completed in the absence of the renovation of Portijico and Calvario Viejo streets, the latter in the upper area of ​​the neighborhood. Mateos undertook to seek the necessary financing for the development of these works.

Pérez Zulueta recalled that the collaboration between the Autonomous Community and the City Council has allowed the modernization of a score of neighborhoods in the municipality since the 2011 earthquakes, of which the tenth anniversary will be celebrated in a month. He assured that this is one of the last pending actions to see “a complete transformation” of the city.