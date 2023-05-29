Monday, May 29, 2023, 10:10



This week will begin various executions framed within the resurfacing plan carried out by the City Council in order to improve the state of the roads in the municipality. The operators will focus their work on Francisco Díaz Romero, Ramón y Cajal, Doctor Fleming, Pablo Iglesias, Castellón, Barcelona and Armando Muñoz Calero streets, according to the City Council.

Specifically, the works in these streets have an investment amounting to 381,473 euros. The mayor of Works, Maido Simó, pointed out that “this plan, launched last year and dedicated to the renovation of the asphalting of the roads, is allowing a significant improvement in a large number of streets in the coastal town.”