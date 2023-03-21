Work on the new Sewer National Police station will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and the new Yecla police building will be finished next October. There are two pieces of information about the infrastructures that are being carried out in the Region and that the Director General of the National Police, Francisco Pardo, announced this Monday in Murcia. The president met with the government delegate to verify the evolution of the investments in the police stations in Alcantarilla, Yecla and Molina de Segura.

“We are currently working on three relevant investments in the Region, with just over four million euros in the new Yecla police station; another four million in the Sewer and some 829,000 euros in the expansion work of the Molina de Segura police station ».

Regarding the works of the Yecla police station, Pardo reported that they already began in June 2022 and the execution period is 15 months, so the infrastructure is scheduled for October of this year, “although they already know that the difficulties to Sometimes the execution of these projects on site can cause delays, but I am talking about the contractual forecasts ».

4 million budget



The general director of the Police explained that the tender budget was 4,136,391 euros and “approximately 15% of the works of the new police station are being executed, which provides for a constructed area of ​​2,486 square meters.” Regarding the scheduled date for the bidding for the works, it is estimated that it will be carried out in the last quarter of 2023 at the new Sewer Police Station, while the start of work is expected for the second quarter of 2024.

“The drafting of the project is well advanced and it is scheduled to be delivered in June 2023, that is, very soon.” The plot on which the police station will be built has an area of ​​1,766 square meters and will have a planned constructed area of ​​more than 2,600 square meters.

The building will have three floors, one below ground level and two above ground level. The basement, where the garage, changing room, detention area and the technical rooms of the facilities will be located.

The ground floor, where the access control and main access will be located, the citizen service areas, the documentation office, the complaints room and the Family and Women’s Care office, and the citizen security units. On the first floor, Francisco Pardo continued detailing, there will be the offices of the Headquarters, the general secretariat, the operational groups, the Judicial, Scientific, Immigration and Information Police, the meeting room and the archive.

Finally, he reported that the reform project for the Molina de Segura police building, which will be carried out directly by the General Directorate of the National Police, has already been drawn up and could be awarded in the first quarter of 2024.