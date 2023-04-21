The works of the Mobility Plan continue to expand in Murcia. Work will begin next week on Intendente Jorge Palacios avenue, Teniente Montesinos avenue and on Calle Mayor de Espinardo. In these three areas, work signaling tasks will begin, to later undertake the demolitions of sidewalks, ditches, pipes and paving, according to sources from the City Council through a statement.

On Intendente Jorge Palacios avenue, with the new configuration, two will be built with two bus lanes, one in each direction, two for private vehicles, a two-way bike lane, as well as a taxi rank.

In Espinardo, Calle Mayor will have two bus lanes and two for vehicle traffic, while on Avenida Teniente Montesinos two rapid transit bus lanes and one for private circulation will be enabled.

The mobility plan has raised criticism from neighbors and merchants since it began. However, another of the issues that has raised blisters is the felling of mulberry trees and trees in the streets where the work is being carried out. From the Consistory they assure that to carry out these works and for the bus stops to “comply with the standards of universal accessibility and safety of people with reduced mobility” it is “necessary”.

For this reason, twenty-five mulberry trees are scheduled to be removed from Industria street, ten of which will be transplanted in the Mayayo nursery or in Pintor Pedro Flores street.

On Pintor Pedro Flores street, the felling of two trees is scheduled, in front of Mercadona, due to interference with the new bus lane; eight mulberry trees, in front of the Pedro Flores garden, for a new battery of underground containers; and a mulberry tree at the intersection with Paseo Marqués de Corvera due to interference with a new bus lane. In addition, 14 trees will be transplanted and seven new ones will be planted

In Pío Baroja the transfer of two hackberry trees due to interference with the bus stop is scheduled, and in Pintor Almela Costa the felling of seven tipuanas for the same reason and two tree transplants, but five new trees will be planted. In the Plaza Circular Node, the removal of a hackberry tree due to interference with the bus lane is scheduled, as its transplant is unfeasible.