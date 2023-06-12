The works of the Murcia mobility plan arrive this week at Marqués de los Vélez avenue. This was announced this Monday by the City Council of the capital in a statement, in which it added that the work will consist of signaling the work, demolitions of sidewalks, ditches, pipes and paving.

Marqués de los Vélez avenue will be divided into three different sections: a first section, which goes from Nuestra Señora de los Buenos Libros street to the intersection with Abenarabi street, a second section, which goes from the intersection with Abenarabi street to the junction with Avenida Nuestra Señora de Atocha, and a last section that goes from the junction with Avenida Nuestra Señora de Atocha to the junction with Avenida Príncipe de Asturias.

In the first section, what the Murcia City Council proposes is the construction of a two-way bicycle lane with a useful width of 2.50 meters, with a guard of 0.50 meters, which will be located on the left bank of the street in the direction of Abenarabi avenue. The rest of the section of the road will be made up of two traffic lanes with a width of 2.95 meters each in the direction that goes from Abenarabi street to Nuestra Señora de los Buenos Libros street.

In the second section, the City Council proposes the construction of a two-way bicycle lane with a useful width of 2.50 meters in the Príncipe de Asturias direction. The rest of the section of the avenue will be made up of two traffic lanes with variable widths from 3 meters to 3.25 m.

In the third section, they project the construction of a two-way bicycle lane with a useful width of 2.50 m in the Príncipe de Asturias direction. The rest of the section of the road will be made up of two traffic lanes with a variable width of 3.00 m to 3.25 m.