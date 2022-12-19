The works of the Murcia mobility projects arrive this week at Avenida de El Palmar N301 and will continue in those areas where they began in previous weeks. In this avenue, work signaling tasks, demolition of sidewalks and ditches and pipes will be carried out. In addition, on Avenida de la Azacaya, where the preliminary work has already begun, the partial paving of the bike path will begin.

Likewise, the works will continue on the Sewer road, General Primo de Rivera avenue, Ronda de Levante, Primero de Mayo avenue in El Palmar, Pío Baroja avenue, Ronda Norte, and the Miguel Caballero footbridge where they already began in previous weeks. Given the urban nature of the works, extreme care will be taken in the different actions and work will be done to reduce inconvenience at all times, guaranteeing access to homes, shops, and garages will be guaranteed during the works.