When the mobility works are finished, Murcia’s Gran Vía will have one lane for cars, two for buses and one for bicycles. For this to happen, since last January some works are being carried out, within the mobility plan, which raise blisters among the merchants and residents of the area. The president of the Triángulo de Murcia merchants association, Carmen Piñero, believes that “the works are a problem today to reach the sites.” Although she maintains the hope that “in the future they will be a benefit for everyone.” For this to be the case “the coverage of the bus and deterrents must be expanded.” According to Piñero, “both are fundamental axes of the new mobility project.” Because of what she thinks, “they have to go further with them so that they can finish the works at the same time.”

He hopes that these “last a short time and end before July as they have said.” And, above all, that “do not create a bigger problem that has been tried to solve.” He explains that “from the association we asked the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, to stop work during Christmas and she did so; We have also requested that the sidewalks be wider and we trust that you will listen to us in the same way ».

The president of the Murcia centro vivo platform, José Muñoz, has another perspective on the situation. “It’s fatal, it’s a disaster,” are his first words. “It is poorly planned, it is unfeasible,” he insists. “If they want people to stop coming by car, they should open macro-deterrents and establish fast buses that connect them to the center,” he says.

Meanwhile, “it is a constant saturation of traffic, even at times that are not rush hour, La Gran Vía is packed with cars.” In addition to having a jewelry store in the area, he also resides there. “Before, it took me five minutes at most to get on the highway, which is 400 meters away, now I don’t go below 20 minutes, and I rarely use the car because I live near the store.”

He laments a drop in purchases because “customers can’t get here.” According to his calculations, “sales have fallen by 30% compared to the previous year, and the month of February was worse, they dropped by 50%.” He considers that “it makes no sense to expect people to come to the center by bicycle if they then have nowhere to park it here.”

He also does not welcome the fact that the main artery of the city is reduced to a single lane for private vehicles. «The Gran Vía cannot have the same lanes as Espinardo. It doesn’t make sense », he exclaims. “To gain a minute of speed by bus, we have lost 20 minutes by car,” he concludes.