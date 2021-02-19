A cemetery from the medieval-Islamic period, with twelve burials, and various remains of amphorae and ceramics from the late Roman period. They are the remains found in recent days during an excavation on a site located next to the Alfonso Escámez de Águilas IES. The works, led by the municipal archaeologist, Juan de Dios Hernández, have brought the remains to light. A hotel complex will be built on these grounds.

As THE TRUTH has been able to know, the experts began the excavation period after the owner of the site requested the corresponding permission from the Community to carry out said prospecting, “contemplated in the General Urban Plan as it is a cataloged area of ​​archaeological protection », Pointed out municipal sources. “It is the step that must be taken before starting the construction of the hotel.”

Juan de Dios Hernández and his team, together with technicians from the General Directorate of Culture, began work on the site and found the “twelve burials from the medieval-Islamic period (9th to 13th centuries) and remains of late Roman amphorae and ceramics ( 4th and 5th centuries) », confirmed the aforementioned sources. These remains will be deposited in the funds of the Municipal Archaeological Museum of Águilas, for further study. “It will be time to analyze the remains, find out what exact year they are and, if appropriate, expose them,” said the aforementioned sources. The notice of the findings was given by the Huermur association.