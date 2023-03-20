More accessible stops and, in some cases, with state-of-the-art information points. The mobility plan underway in the municipality of Murcia, for the construction of more than forty kilometers of segregated bus and bicycle lanes, also includes significant changes in 166 bus stops throughout the city and in the districts of Aljucer and El Palmar , 12% of the total number of stops in the municipality (1,300). For this, the City Council has European funding from Next Generation funds.

In all of them the environment is already being adapted to guarantee accessibility and non-discrimination for access to transport for people with disabilities. These actions are part of the Order of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda number 851, of July 23, 2021, which develops the technical document of the basic conditions that these urbanized public spaces must have.

For example, the presence of the stops is noticed with a special pavement, in which a strip of tactile-visual detection of vertical grooves is placed, with chromatic contrast and higher than the rest of the pavement. They run transversally across the entire width of the sidewalk, from the façade, garden area or outermost part of the pedestrian itinerary, to the curb.

Next to the curb, a visual touch strip in bright yellow tone and color is being installed to warn of the end of the stop.

“To prevent vehicles from invading the area of ​​the stop, and hindering the access of the bus so that the motorized ramp allows the correct boarding of people with reduced mobility, these are being integrated into the bus lanes themselves”, explains the engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports of the Transport Service of the City Council, Manuel Sanz.

The reconfiguration of the position of the canopies has the same objective, “with which lateral access is guaranteed with a minimum free passage width of 90 centimetres,” he adds. In all of them there will be transparent vertical enclosures with two horizon bands of bright colors and rest supports.

Sanz points out that at all bus stops, not just the accessible ones, if there is no space for a canopy, the City Council has planned to place a bench. “Those in which there is only a post with the signaling of a bus will disappear as the only warning that there is a stop there,” he says.

Another of the changes is the passage of the bike lanes behind the stops so that the pedestrian and the bicycle or scooter do not meet at any time and thus avoid possible accidents. This can already be seen, for example, on Primo de Rivera avenue, La Fama avenue and Pío Baroja (Infante Juan Manuel).

Bus stop with the bike lane ahead in Juan Carlos I. This is one of those that will be modified in the coming years to improve accessibility.



Vicente Vicens /AGM







The municipal technician comments that the Transport Service has planned to make a catalog of all the stops in the municipality in which the plan has not been followed and that these changes are needed to improve accessibility. “The objective is to act in phases in all of them” in coming years.

Information in real time



The mobility plan has included changes in the information system at 72 of these stops, where 78 passenger information and service points will be installed with devices that will inform, “in real time”, of the bus times.

“An information LED panel will notify the waiting time for each line because it will be integrated into the central traffic control system, and not just using GPS, as now.” In this way, possible traffic jams will be taken into account and the information will be more reliable, he adds.

The panels will have loudspeakers to broadcast audio messages compatible with the Ciberpas system for the blind, and it will have balance inquiries and transport card recharges.

Among others, these information systems will be at stops on Avenida Primero de Mayo (El Palmar), Avenida de El Palmar (Aljucer and San Pío X), Calle Floridablanca, Avenida Ciudad de Almería (Barriomar), Glorieta de España, Avenida Juan Antonio Perea, Plaza Industria, Painter Pedro Flores, Paseo Marqués de Corvera and Teniente Flomesta, Gran Vía, Pío Baroja and La Fama avenues, Ronda de Levante, Primo de Rivera; Teniente Montesinos avenue and Mayor street (Espinardo); and North Round; and in the nodes of the Circular and Floridablanca.

«The mobility works are changing our municipality. We are on the right path to improve Murcia and this plan will allow public transport to be more efficient and punctual; and that cyclists, users of personal mobility vehicles and pedestrians can circulate safely through spaces that are larger and more suitable for them”, defends the mayor, José Antonio Serrano.