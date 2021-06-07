The works of the future underground high-speed station of Carmen “are progressing at a good pace,” as Adif director Juan Pablo Villanueva recently pointed out. The view is still set in 2022 as the year of the start-up of the service, specifically in the second semester, when it has the security permits.

Villanueva explains that “the transfer of circulations to the new underground access section and the entry into service of the new provisional station of the conventional line have allowed the successive phases” of the project to continue to be undertaken. The works are currently focused on “the excavation of the north vessel, where the first two international gauge tracks will be laid out, which will initially be accessed by AVE next year”, remarks the general director of the Railway Infrastructure Administrator, highlighting the “Spectacular images” that is leaving a civil engineering work of this draft.

Once the bottom slab is finished, the slab track and the north platform will be executed. “On the surface, the metal structure assembly work for the planned departure lounge continues without rest,” concludes Villanueva.

Meanwhile, the provincial workers’ committees of Renfe and Adif de Murcia rejected this week the cutting of the line from Lorca and Águilas during the almost three years that the AVE work to Almería could last and ask for a provisional line.