FinExpertiza: the average working week of Russians has increased to 38 hours 30 minutes per week

The workweek of Russians increased to a record high in the first quarter of this year, with an average of 38 hours and 30 minutes of working time per worker per week. This is evidenced by a study by the analytical service of the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network, conducted on the basis of Rosstat data. RBC.

According to the study, in the same period in 2022, the average workweek was 38 hours and 14 minutes, and in 2021 it was just under 38 hours. This indicator was the least in the second quarter of 2020 – 31 hours 37 minutes. After that, the average working week began to recover, analysts said.

As recalled in FinExpertiza, by law, working hours cannot exceed 40 hours per week. At the same time, reduced working hours have been established for certain categories of workers. A working week of more than 40 hours can only be for employees with irregular working hours, or such work must be documented as overtime.

Earlier, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said that there is no need to introduce a four-day working week at the legislative level. Prior to that, he also assured that the ministry does not support the establishment of a six-day work week in the Labor Code.