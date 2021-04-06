A special interdepartmental working group of experts will investigate the reasons for the poisoning of children at the cosmonautics school located in Zheleznogorsk. This was announced on April 5 by the press service of the government of the Krasnoyarsk Territory at the official website…

An interdepartmental working group investigating the case of child poisoning was created on behalf of the Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss as a result of negotiations with the head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova.

The working group includes specialists from such departments as Rospotrebnadzor, FMBA and the regional Ministry of Education. It is planned to conduct inspections at the school where the direct poisoning occurred, and at the regional food center. The Government of the Krasnoyarsk Territory noted that the procedure for public control over the nutrition of schoolchildren and the school of cosmonautics is complicated by the fact that “Zheleznogorsk is a closed city”.

The poisoning of 11 students of the school of cosmonautics became known on April 5, and this is the second recorded case of child poisoning. One of the injured students is under medical supervision. The inspection was initiated by the mass appeal of schoolchildren for medical help.

On March 17, it was reported that Elena Bezrukikh, director of Respect LLC, was detained in Krasnoyarsk in connection with the poisoning of schoolchildren. The company “Respect” is engaged in the primary processing and packaging of vegetables for school canteens. The organization is involved in the case of the poisoning of 115 students from 27 schools in the Oktyabrsky and Sovetsky districts of Krasnoyarsk.