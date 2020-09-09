“They’re two gamers who skilled a promotion,” mentioned Rufete, common sports activities director, in Miguelón’s presentation, when he outlined the variations with Óscar Gil. An instance of the brand new incorporation coverage for this rising season. The 2 of them, together with coach Vicente Moreno and Fran Mérida, already know what it’s wish to reside a complete season with the stress of being within the higher zone and eventually attaining the objective. The brand new Espanyol, already graduated in promotions, additionally clings to that optimistic power and expertise.

Vicente Moreno has repeated phrases like “demand” from day one, and he has by no means hidden, with out stress, what Espanyol’s true objective is. The coach is conscious that it’s higher to imagine it from day one, not like the tasks with Nàstic (when he was on the gates of promotion) and Mallorca. With each golf equipment he got here to be promoted from Second B, so one other promotion was not the good goal of the course as it’s now with Espanyol.

Miguelón and Óscar Gil skilled two an identical conditions final yr, however they went by way of totally different paths. Whereas the facet of the Huesca staff was champion and rose immediately, as probably the most common staff within the championship, at all times within the high positions; the Elche facet, alternatively, skilled an emotional slide all through the course. From making the rubber to get into the playoff, with the uncertainty of Deportivo-Fuenlabrada that would go away them out. After which, with out the sphere issue, he achieved promotion with José Rojo Pacheta’s males within the ninety fifth minute of the final recreation in opposition to Girona.

Extra years have handed because the rise of Fran Mérida, with an Osasuna who was additionally dominator of the class from begin to end. The identical has skilled 4 different gamers from the primary squad. Adrián Embarba and Raúl de Tomás rose with Rayo Vallecano (they usually have been decisive), Oier Olazábal did it with Levante and, lastly, Fernando Calero with Valladolid whose path was much like that of Elche: Sergio González, one other parakeet, rescued the Castilians from the center zone, put them sixth within the playoff and promoted to First.

Seven gamers and the coach have had this expertise. Whereas ready to arrange the squad, the variety of footballers who’ve dealt with themselves emotionally in these stress conditions might be noticeable. Espanyol graduates in promotions.