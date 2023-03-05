Sunday, March 5, 2023, 10:12





Since last Thursday the Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, informed the works council that the Generalitat’s lawyers would withdraw the challenge to the agreement that governs workers from the Torrevieja health department, some were already hesitating about whether the demonstration was necessary. Yesterday all those doubts were more than dissipated. A sanitary tide flooded the streets of the city to remind us that the fight is still very much alive, firstly, because the withdrawal of this judicial offensive is not yet official and, above all, because there remains a “fair and real” agreement to be agreed upon and signed. .

With this vindictive spirit, a large part of the professionals from hospitals and health centers reverted to public management came out united in the chant “not one step back”, “we are not second-class professionals”. And, despite the fact that the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, came to show the support of the Consistory to the staff, the politicians remained in the background and the protagonists were the workers. “It has become clear that our union and determination is making itself heard, now they know that we are not going to accept violations of our rights,” said a spokesperson for the committee at the end of the demonstration, which crossed the 2.7 kilometers that separate Aldi from Desiderio Rodríguez avenue and the Plaza de la Constitución.

Together with the City Council, the workers laid out their main demands in the face of the new agreement. Among others, they demanded the equalization of hours and salary with that of statutory workers, a 100% subsidy from the first day in cases of temporary disability due to common illness and more ways of promotion and mobility. “Disregarding our experience and the training acquired in these 16 years of history of the health department not only shows a clear contempt for the group, but also prevents the population from benefiting from our professional worth,” they said.

“comparative tort”



In this sense, they denounce that in recent years “a flight of highly qualified personnel” has been taking place in Torrevieja. «Professionals demotivated by the comparative grievance and by the freezing of their rights» and who, in many cases, «have not been able to be replaced, either because the specialties are deficient or because an area subjected to work under adverse conditions is not attractive ».

The Torrevieja case is not the only one in the Valencian Community either. The reversal of the Alzira hospital has also raised the spirits of the staff. A conflict that the protesters were equally aware of. There, they said, “after four years, the Ministry’s proposal is to freeze wages in exchange for nothing,” they denounced.

Even so, they once again insisted that the committee remains open to dialogue. “For now, we leave the strike initiative on ‘stand-by’, giving the Ministry the opportunity to follow the path of negotiation, which is what we want,” they concluded as a gesture of goodwill.