Workers in the Region of Murcia allocated 32% of their gross salary to rent a house of about 80 square meters in 2022, taking into account that the average salary registered by Infojobs during that period was 23,004 euros (1,917 per month). month), according to a Fotocasa report prepared with data from the employment portal.

This figure is the third lowest in the entire country after those recorded by Extremadura (25%) and Castilla-La Mancha (24%), although in the Region it is the highest in the last decade. In fact, last year, the price of rental housing in the Community in December was 7.67 euros per square meter per month.

National data



Regarding the data at the national level, in total, Spaniards spent an average of 43% of their salary to pay the rent in 2022, which represents an increase of 3% compared to 2021 and the highest figure of the last decade. This increase is due to the rise in housing prices by 7.4%, which reached 11.03 euros per square meter per month.

According to the study presented this Monday by Infojobs and Fotocasa, in ten autonomous communities the part of the salary allocated to rent increases, while it decreases in seven. The Balearic Islands is the community that allocates the highest salary percentage to pay the rent, going from 49% in 2021 to 58% in 2022.

In Catalonia the percentage also rises to 58%, followed by Madrid (57%), the Basque Country (52%), the Canary Islands (49%), Cantabria (43%), the Valencian Community (42%), Navarra (40%) , Andalusia (38%), Aragon (36%), Galicia (35%), Asturias (33%), Castilla y León (33%), La Rioja (33%), Region of Murcia (32%), Extremadura ( 25%) and Castilla-La Mancha (24%).

By provinces, residents of Zamora (24%), Jaén (23%), Cáceres (23%) and Ciudad Real (21%) are the only ones who used less than 25% of their salaries for rent.

On the other hand, Barcelona has the most expensive square meter in Spain, with an annual increase of 7.3%, standing at 16.10 euros per square meter per month. The people of Barcelona allocate an average of 62% of their salary to rent, as the report by Fotocasa and Infojobs concludes.

The most expensive provinces, after Barcelona are: Gipuzkoa (59%), Islas Balears (58%), Madrid (57%), Málaga (52%), Las Palmas (51%), Bizkaia (50%), Santa Cruz from Tenerife (47%), Girona (46%) and Álava (46%).

The director of Studies and spokesperson for Fotocasa, María Matos, declared that the increase in the cost of the lease causes that “the salary effort that the citizen makes to access the rent is well above what is recommended by the European control organizations, which establish that More than 30% must be used to pay for the house.”

For her part, the director of Communication and Studies at Infojobs, Mónica Pérez, assured that the gross monthly salary, according to her data, has reached 2,033 euros in 2022, which represents “a loss of 6.4% in purchasing power , if one takes into account that inflation closed at 5.7%».