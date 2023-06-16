The general director of Canal Sur, Juan de Dios Mellado (left), together with the Andalusian Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, last September in Seville. Eduardo Briones (Europa Press)

The news workers of Canal Sur Radio y Televisión (RTVA) have held concentrations this Thursday at the Andalusian radio and television workplaces in protest against the decision of the company management to suppress the provincial news as of next July 1 and until after the summer despite the call for general elections, on July 23.

For the inter-centre committee of Canal Sur, it is a unilateral decision by the public company that means that “for the first time in history, the Andalusian public radio and television does not report during the electoral period”, points out the president of the committee, Ruth Mingorance. Radio and television blamed the elimination on the lack of workers available for the summer holidays.

The temporary suppression of the provincial news during the summer occurs every year, but, according to the workers, the same should not happen with a general election called for July 23. Mingorance attributes this year’s suppression to a reason “more political than human resources” and points out that originally the suspension of the information spaces of the provincial delegations was scheduled for July 15, for which, he understands, it could have been covered. the entire electoral period, extending that date only eight more days. He also argues that in the case of radio, regional news programs are not usually interrupted in summer and this year they are, although they will be broadcast again after the electoral period.

Both the inter-centre committee and the professional council of RTVA have issued separate statements this Thursday in which they have harshly criticized the decision of the management of the Andalusian public company. For the latter, the elimination of provincial disconnections in July “undermines the credibility of Canal Sur Radio y Televisión and results in the progressive deterioration of the public service that we have been denouncing. Up to two times we have questioned those responsible for the company about this plan and we have not received an answer on any of them”. For this council, “provincial information spaces are a fundamental pillar of our means of communication, a basic tool to fulfill our obligation to offer Andalusians plural and close information.”

For its part, the inter-centre committee of Andalusian public television and radio considers the arguments of the management “simplistic”, “it does not convince us”, they add. According to its president, they have unsuccessfully asked the general director, Juan de Dios Mellado, for a negotiation that allows them to offer local and provincial information during the next electoral campaign. “The provincial vision is fundamental in these elections, in which they are chosen by provinces. This year, however, there will be no provincial interviews or any local device for that”, concluded Mingorance.

Complaints from public television workers who work in provincial centers have been constant since the arrival of the current leadership. Most of the information produced in these delegations, commented some professionals, is sent as raw recorded material so that the information is edited at the station’s headquarters in the Andalusian capital.

The president of the inter-centre committee has explained that her objective is to continue with the protest actions, “without ruling out more forceful measures.” For its part, the Socialist Group in the Andalusian Parliament has requested an extraordinary convocation of the control commission of RTVA and its subsidiary companies so that Juan de Dios Mellado appears and reports on this decision.

Canal Sur has territorial centers in the eight Andalusian provinces (three in Cádiz), as well as a branch in Madrid.