Highlights: Army jawans accused of violating rules in encounter in Amashipora of Shopian district

Accused of violating the powers found under the Armed Forces Privilege Act (AFSPA) during the encounter

The army claimed to have killed three terrorists in an alleged encounter on July 18 in Amashipora area.

Instructions to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the soldiers under the Army Act

Taking a major decision on Friday, the Indian Army has ordered action in the July 18 encounter in Shopian Encounter in South Kashmir. The Indian Army has found prima facie evidence that its jawans violated the powers found under the Armed Forces Privilege Act (AFSPA) in an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian (Amashipora Shopian) district. Disciplinary action has been initiated in this regard. Those killed in Amashipora were claimed not to be terrorists and the families of those killed stated that all these people were laborers of Rajouri. The army ordered an inquiry after the matter was disputed.

Three militants were claimed to have been killed in an alleged encounter on July 18 in Amashipora area of ​​Shopian. Defense spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said that the army committed to ethical conduct during the counter-terrorism operations started the investigation after reports surfaced on social media which claimed that three persons from Rajouri district of Jammu He had gone missing from Amshipora.

Family Claim – Those who died were not terrorists

According to sources, the people were killed in this army encounter, his family said that he had no connection with terrorism. All of them were laborers, who were killed in Amashipora as terrorists. After taking DNA samples of all these, the army handed them over. However, later on there was a dispute about this, the army started its investigation, which was completed in four weeks.

Evidence of violation of AFSPA rules!

After completion of the investigation, the Army said in a brief statement that the investigation revealed certain evidence indicating that the powers vested under the AFSPA, 1990 were misused during the campaign and determined by the Supreme Court-approved Army Chief Rules were violated. Accordingly, as a result, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against soldiers found prima facie accountable.