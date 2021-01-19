The Murcia City Council, through the Municipal Vaccination Service, began this Tuesday to administer the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to workers and users of the Jesus Abandoned Foundation, following the instructions of the General Directorate of Public Health.

The Councilor for Sports and Health, Felipe Coello, visited the facilities on the Santa Catalina highway to check the operation and participate in the vaccination work, in his capacity as a doctor. Specific, a total of 180 people have been vaccinated, of which 110 are the second dose and 70 do it for the first time. On the other hand, this Tuesday 150 workers and health workers from other clinics in Murcia are also vaccinated. Therefore, throughout the day, 330 people will be vaccinated.

For the mayor, “we started the second phase of this campaign, which represents another step in the fight against Covid-19. It is important to make the population aware that the vaccine is safe and that with this gesture we are helping to protect ourselves and others.

The City Council collaborates with the General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health in coordinating the logistics necessary to undertake the campaign with the aim of reaching the entire population, following the guidelines of the strategy designed by the Government of Spain.

About 5,000 people vaccinated



The Municipal Vaccination Service has protected against Covid-19 a total of 4,734 people since the campaign began on December 27. During this phase, activities have been performed in Jesús Abandonado, Residencia Hermanitas de Los Pobres de Puente Tocinos, Home for the Elderly Home of Betania, tutored apartment, Home Nazaret Residence, sheltered home Curae Mentis de Santa Cruz, CEOM Sangonera la Verde, de La Vega, Quirónsalud in El Infante, Mesa del Castillo, as well as the centers in Molina de Segura and Alcantarilla.

Likewise, during this weekend, the Service has vaccinated dentists, physiotherapists, workers in clinics and medical consultations and employees of the Cleaning Service from the points of Plaza Preciosa and Jardín de la Pólvora, who are in charge of conditioning the medical offices and disinfecting the areas where positives are recorded.

Following the indications of the Ministry of Health, the campaign continues this week with the administration of the second doses in the centers where it has already been acted, as well as where it is required.