The 50-year-old man who was seriously injured last Friday after the paint factory where he worked in Murcia caught fire finally died this Sunday due to the injuries sustained. The flames caused “very serious” burns on the employee, according to the medical report from the health workers who treated him and took him to the hospital. Since then, he has been admitted to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Burns Unit after being affected by a deflagration in the factory.

The first hypotheses suggest that the origin of the fire could have been due to the handling of a hydrocarbon, specifically toluene, which is highly flammable but used in the manufacture of decorative paints. The fire, which started around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, affected 300 square meters of the warehouse located on the Márquez lane, in the district of El Bojal. The intensity of the flames led to fears that the fire would spread to other industrial surfaces or to a forest area.

A second person, 55 years old, also had to be treated by health workers after becoming poisoned by smoke inhalation, after which he was transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia. Another 57-year-old man was treated for an anxiety crisis, but it was not necessary to send him to a health center.