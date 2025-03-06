

03/06/2025



Updated at 11: 03h.





Civil Guard agents have arrested two people, one of them a worker, to subtract electronic products from a large warehouse and Sell ​​them later to two shops Making passes through owners of the stolen material. The value of the stolen products, mostly mobile phones, amounts to 200,000 euros, as reported from the Benemérita.

The operation began in 2023, when the security responsible for the logistics center in which these thefts were committed noticed the existence of empty boxes of two mobile phones on the sides of the trailers.

After this speech, inspections between the months of January and May intensified and, when analyzing the security cameras, an employee was observed to hide an object under the counter.

These facts were thus informed of civil guadia, so the line of research focused on clarifying the whereabouts of stolen electronic products. It was possible to find out that this worker maneuvered in collaboration with another invididuous, which was responsible for selling them to two shopping shops of electronic products located in the capital.









Finally, they report from the Armed Institute, it was found that these two people were involved in 4 crimes of theft, 78 receptations when acquiring products knowing that they are stolen, as well as 91 scam crimes for selling them by signing a contract in which they claimed to be the owners and that their origin was totally legal.