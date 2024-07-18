Installed as an advantage or benefit in job vacancieshe paid time offalso known as PTO for its acronym in English, It is “the biggest scam” of companies According to a theory published by a content creator and supported by personal finance expertsand there are reasons why the reasoning may be correct.

When looking at a job posting, whether online or through any other means, Many jobs include paid time off as a perk or benefit.a concept that refers to a period of time during which an employee has the right to legally be absent while receiving his or her salary regularly.

Although all companies agree to offer this aspect as a benefit, a content creator identified as Jessica posted a video on Tik Tok under the name @shesintimidating in which explained why he considers the PTO to be a scam.

In the video, which racked up more than 800,000 views in less than a month, the TikToker comments that a person who accumulates days off during their time at a company and decides to resign should receive the money for those days in their last paycheck, but If you don’t accrue PTO because you have unlimited or discretionary PTO, you get nothing.

The PTO system proposes that employees have the freedom and flexibility to take the time off they need, without abusing the employer’s trust. However, Jessica argues that the system actually works by saving the employer thousands of dollars a year..

According to the information provided by the media Business Insidermany personal finance experts believe Jessica has a point in her reasoning. The article cited a 2019 survey of 1,000 professionals, which found that 29 percent with unlimited PTO said they “always” work while on vacationwhile 42 percent said they “always” log in at some point during their free time.

Critics also point out that the PTO is a scam that leads to employees taking fewer days off than they actually shouldwhich results in excessive demands. One of the solutions proposed by experts is for companies to establish a minimum number of vacation days, to avoid employee burnout.