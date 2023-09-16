The new generations of young people face a great challenge: to continue preparing for professional careers. traditional or take those that have a growing development In the labor market.

It really is a big dilemma that our youths Today, the choice of career is currently influenced by supposed expectations of the environment, rather than by a information consistent based on a scheme of orientation from the schools.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revealed that the Vocational guidance for students in our country is deficient which is reflected in a not very good development of young people.

This type of orientation should go beyond questionnaires and tests for students, monitoring is necessary professional of the subject and not leave it alone to advice and some type of informal guidance.

The orientation should be a guide, an accompaniment to the student so that they can know in depth about their tastes, their skills, vocation, talent and competenciesthe youths They require serious exploration of their personal interests so that they can decide with solid foundations the projection of what they want to be in life and what to study in a professional career.

The correct vocational orientation is important for the student at the key moment in making his decision. The choice of career is a fundamental issue that young people in upper secondary education face because it is of importance for their future, which is why they must Have as much information as possible in your hands.

In these times of dizzying work dynamics, young people are required students that they do not hesitate, firm and secure in their decisions towards the work environment in front of them.

If only we could address this great need and demand of students who urgently require professional direction and attention, we could generate greater growth in society.

Is very difficult for a young person or adolescent to make a decision on their own about choosing their professional careerwhich is why there is an urgent need to guide and inform them so that they can navigate their future decision in the best way.

Something that should be reviewed is the educational system, the study plans, the offer, skills and competencies that should be in tune with the current labor market.

Academia, government institutions and business offerings require that they be in agreement and in harmony for the good of the country.

At this point, there are different professional careers in the educational spectrum, there are some that have a high demand in their tuition, but unfortunately they are not the best paid financially.

Careers such as business administration, ecology, literature, to name a few, are of this type, which are not the best paid and have a poor level of employability.

On the other hand, careers such as software development, some specialization in medicine, data science have a great future.

The coming demand will have to do with intelligence of business, sustainability, digital transformation, programmerare the new skills that the market will require, in the same way, capital specialized human, technical educationin some cases, which could be a good job alternative

Young students must know what is available in the countrythey must inform themselves about the academic programs and the level of training in this type of technical or specialized careers in new markets.

It is everyone’s responsibility to promote this type of educational programs and plans, the companies are requiring specialized talent to fill their vacancies, the future It’s already reached us.

