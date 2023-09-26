A year after the Cartagena City Council and the Port Authority announced that the Temporary Care Center for Foreigners (CATE) would be moved to La Algameca, the works to clean up the land and make effective the change of facilities from El Espalmador to its new location, will begin next week. This was announced this Tuesday by the acting president of the Port, Pedro Pablo Hernández, in a meeting he held this Tuesday with the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

Starting Monday, work will begin with the fencing and the collection of materials, to begin work on the accesses. All this so that the Ministry of the Interior can also transfer the modules. «The Port, in addition, is going to undertake the flattening of the land of La Algameca and the foundation. It will also enable access and create a supply connection. These are the jobs that are the responsibility of the Port, which will go at the pace set by the contract that executes them,” Hernández clarified.

In this way, Arroyo wanted to put an “end to an erroneous decision, which at the time was made unilaterally by the Government delegate with his back on the Cartagenians,” the mayor explained. She referred to the idea that the then Government delegate, José Vélez, now a deputy in the Regional Assembly, had for the PSOE to build the CATE in El Espalmador. He did it to provide shelter and security to the hundreds of immigrants who arrive each year on the Cartagena coast during the first 72 hours of their stay in Spanish territory.

The transfer of CATE to some disused Navy warehouses, near La Algameca Chica and at the foot of Mount Galeras, was pending approval from the Ministries of Defense and Interior. A conflict of interests between both administrations has delayed the permits to be able to serve the migrants who arrive by boat at the new planned location. The CATE was built by the Ministry of the Interior on military lands in the port despite the resistance of the City Council, the Port Authority and senior officers of the Navy.

On the chosen land, 38 prefabricated and reusable modules will be used to accommodate immigrants, as well as eight for use by the Police and the NGO in charge of caring for them: the Red Cross.

In this way, the agreement between the Interior, Defense, the City Council and the Port will be fulfilled to free up that space, where there were previously planned port facilities, recreational spaces and a beach.

Dock and city integration



Also at the meeting were the mayor of Almería, María del Mar Vázquez, and the president of the Port Authority of that same city, Rosario Soto. During the meeting, both learned about the urban improvements that are being carried out around the dock and the city. “It is an integration of the port with the city that is serving to bring the sea closer to the inhabitants of the municipality of Cartagena,” explained Arroyo. For her part, the Almeria councilor took note and said that she is now in the process of defining what the improvements will be like that will mean greater future integration of her city with the port. “Cartagena is an example of success, that is why we have come to get to know it and see what is being done well to find the formulas that can be good for Almería,” she stated.