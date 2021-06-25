The work of all 119 coronavirus vaccination points in Moscow was extended until 22:00. In addition, it is now possible to get vaccinated in 19 children’s polyclinics. This was announced on June 25 by the deputy mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova.

“19 additional vaccination centers have already begun their work, where people over 18 years of age are admitted. Two vaccination teams will work there. Now 119 centers operate on the basis of city polyclinics. We have also extended their opening hours – now you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 from 08.00 to 22.00, and not until 20.00, as it was before, ”- said in message Rakova, published on the website of the mayor of Moscow.

Rakova noted that the opening of 19 vaccination points in children’s clinics is associated with a high demand for coronavirus vaccinations.

A day earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the demand for vaccination against COVID-19 in the regions of Russia is growing, the intensity of immunization is taking on clear and progressive forms. According to her, an increase in the rate of vaccination will soon make it possible to achieve herd immunity in the adult population.

On the same day, the chief physician of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, said that out of 387 patients who are in intensive care, no one was vaccinated against coronavirus. According to him, if everyone listened to the explanations of professionals, the number of severe cases would sharply decrease, and the end of the pandemic could be brought closer.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on June 23 that the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow had been calm for five months, now it has become “explosive.” According to him, over the past week, the capital recorded record rates of detection of cases of coronavirus infection – 53 thousand.

On June 22, the Moscow authorities decided that only those customers who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, have had the infection in the past six months, or have passed a PCR test for its absence will be able to get into Moscow cafes and restaurants from June 28.

On June 16, it became known that the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, obliged 60% of working Muscovites to vaccinate against coronavirus. We are talking about employees of trade, transport, medicine and housing and communal services. Those employees who will not be vaccinated should be suspended by the employer.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

