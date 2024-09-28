We had already reported the news in the past, in reality, but we are pleased to let you know that these champions of Dante’s language have already translated the latest DLC, Cosmic Storms released just about ten days ago, which adds several cosmic events to the game.

As you will know Stellaris has never been officially translated into Italian . It doesn’t matter, because a team of heroic and passionate fans of the game have created a excellent amateur translation in our language, freely downloadable from Steam Workshop GOG and the publisher Paradox Interactive’s site.

A meritorious project

Halixx spoke to us about the news, one of the authors of the translationwho also explained to us how the group of translators pursues “above all the objective of providing a quality product, aimed at providing players who do not speak English, with an immersive experience worthy of the title, if not even superior to some original texts.”

The Italian translation of Stellaris

He also reminded us of the existence of a official Discord channel of the project where you can receive support and information on translation. Furthermore, one has also recently been launched Facebook pagealso overflowing with useful information.

Halixx then spoke to us about the team’s assiduous commitment, clearly visible in the speed with which the translation is updated following the new content. A commitment that will continue in the future, to keep the translation constantly updated and compatible with Stellaris.

For the rest, we remind you that Stellaris is a 4X strategic game of excellent workmanship, now enriched with dozens of DLC, including real expansions and content packs.