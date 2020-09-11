At Russian airports and airways, large instances of violations of anti-epidemic requirements had been revealed in opposition to the background of a rise within the incidence of COVID-19 – greater than 1,000 because the starting of summer season, the Federal Air Transport Company stated in a letter to the airports of Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo. Connected to the letter are the inspection knowledge of Rostransnadzor from July 30 to August 5. They are saying that passengers, flight and cabin crew usually shouldn’t have masks and gloves, preventive cleansing at airports isn’t carried out in full, a few of the entrances to airport buildings aren’t outfitted with non-contact thermometers, and when boarding an plane, not everybody’s temperature is measured. Rosaviatsia requested the airports to tell the heads of airways concerning the violations and report on the measures taken. Specialists consider that such necessities can’t be met because of the lack of a scientific method to the implementation of suggestions.

Optimistic dynamics

By the start of August, Rostransnadzor had recognized 1,066 instances of non-compliance with the methodological directions of the Ministry of Transport on the gradual exit from the anti-epidemic restrictions regime. They had been permitted by the pinnacle of the division Eugene Dietrich on Might 25. 736 violations occurred at airports, 330 – at airline plane. That is said in a letter from Anatoly Pchelin, head of the airport actions division of the Federal Air Transport Company, to the airports of Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo. He requested to tell the airways concerning the violations discovered and take measures to forestall them. Connected to the letter are the inspection knowledge of Rostransnadzor from July 30 to August 5.

A Izvestia supply in one of many main airways famous that for the time being that is the newest knowledge on violations that got here from the Federal Air Transport Company.

The Rostransnadzor report says that 84 violations had been recognized within the week from July 30 to August 5. The principle violation is the non-use of masks by passengers and airline personnel. Thus, at completely different airports, passengers of Aeroflot, Pobeda, UTair and different airways, after touchdown, bought off their planes with out private protecting gear. Failure to watch social distance by residents and the absence of masks was recorded on the airports of Pulkovo (St. Petersburg), Krasnodar, Anapa and different air harbors.

Domodedovo advised Izvestia that they’d complied with the necessities of the regulator and knowledgeable the air carriers concerning the violations discovered. Regularly, the airport sends the Federal Air Transport Company stories on the success of sanitary security necessities: informing passengers about the necessity to use masks and gloves, making certain the supply of their buy, organizing the work of hand disinfection factors, making use of markings to take care of social distance. Workers are additionally repeatedly examined for COVID-19 and thermometry earlier than work shifts.

Sheremetyevo famous that as of August 31, the airport complied with the suggestions in full – Rospotrebnadzor and Rostransnadzor, primarily based on the outcomes of area inspections, didn’t reveal any violations. Computerized non-contact sanitizers have been put in on the airport, disinfection of premises has been strengthened, and the frequency of cleansing has been elevated.

Pulkovo additionally carries out enhanced disinfection of surfaces, disinfects the air utilizing ultraviolet recirculators, the press service of the air harbor famous. Passengers should purchase masks and gloves at pharmacies, outlets and merchandising machines.

Management drawback

Basel Aero (which manages the air terminals of Krasnodar, Sochi, Anapa) says that the Protected Airport program has been launched within the managed air harbors. It supplies for actions in extra of the suggestions of the Ministry of Transport and Rospotrebnadzor. Airports are outfitted with clear screens at check-in counters, baggage tape and baggage are disinfected. Throughout the interval of the pandemic, solely two instances of the illness had been recorded at three airports – each in Krasnodar. Greater than 2 thousand workers have been examined for antibodies, about 300 have been examined for the presence of COVID-19. The holding considers the suggestions on sustaining social distance on buses as redundant.

– No different airport in Russia is supplied with such plenty of apron buses to move folks in small teams with out violating flight service requirements and their schedules. The principle activity of the airport is to ship passengers from the plane to the terminal in a short while. If private protecting gear is obtainable, a three-minute keep in apron buses mustn’t develop into a risk to the protection of passengers who’ve spent two hours or extra within the confined house of the plane, Basel Aero believes.

The holding emphasizes that airports are unable to affect the observance of social distance and masks regime – the norm is advisory in nature.

– For every of the conditional 40 thousand passengers per day, it’s quite troublesome to assign an overseer who will management the sporting of masks and the gap at check-in, inspection and boarding gates. Airport providers don’t have any authority to oblige the sporting of masks. Every passenger should handle his personal security no matter the place he’s – in a retailer, a shopping mall or in an air harbor terminal, the holding stated.

Passengers are offered audio info within the airport terminals, and on the entrance checkpoints, airport workers suggest that every one passengers use private protecting gear.

Procedural points

Rospotrebnadzor redirected Izvestia’s inquiries to the Federal Air Transport Company and the Ministry of Transport, and there they redirected them to Rostransnadzor. The division famous that they repeatedly conduct raid checks of carriers as a part of transport supervision.

– Such inspections of all sorts of transport and infrastructure are carried out day by day in all areas of the nation. If obligatory, info on instances of non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological necessities is distributed to Rospotrebnadzor on the idea of an settlement on info interplay signed on Might 25. Rospotrebnadzor is taking applicable measures in such instances, – stated in Rostransnadzor.

Infomost Normal Director Boris Rybak believes that the suggestions of Rospotrebnadzor don’t elaborate procedures for his or her implementation. So, when measuring the temperature of passengers earlier than boarding them, there should be a police officer and an orderly subsequent to the airline worker, who is not going to permit the passenger on board. On this case, the airline consultant should cancel the ticket. He added that right now there may be additionally no systematic method to the implementation of the suggestions. For instance, the supply of passengers on board the plane from the airport has not been labored out.