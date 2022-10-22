Once his participation in the Apertura 2022 tournament was over, the historic former Mexican goalkeeper and current goalkeeping coach at Cruz Azul, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Perezwill be absent for a few days in the preseason of the Machine while the Qatar 2022 World Cup takes place.
And it is that the ‘Rabbit‘ accepted a job on a temporary basis with the television network Telemundo and will be one of the World Cup stars that will be part of his coverage team between November 20 and December 18, since he was part of three World Cups with the Mexican national team.
That way the ‘Rabbit‘, who works as a goalkeeping coach and as a technical assistant at Cruz Azul, will be absent for a few days at La Noria ahead of Clausura 2023, taking advantage of the long break in Liga MX, since the cement team has not confirmed that try a final farewell, so it is expected that it will only be during the World Cup.
With a presence at the World Cups in France 1998, Germany 2006 and even South Africa 2010, it is also not known if the exporter will be present at his fourth World Cup in person, that is, if he will make the trip to Qatar or be an analyst from the studios of Telemundo or remotely, which would allow him to carry out his duties at La Noria, since the capital team’s preseason begins on November 8, after the holidays are over.
In this way, the three-time world champion and champion of the Winter 1997 with the Machine will do a pair on the American television station with another idol and top sky-blue scorer who was also a hero of the eighth championship, the former striker and current sports analyst, Carlos Hermosillosince he has been an analyst on this chain for several years now and will also be present at the World Cup.
