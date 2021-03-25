The CEO of Dubai Cares, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, confirmed that the efforts and projects of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum were a source of inspiration for all charitable and humanitarian work institutions that followed his example and followed his approach to reach the poor and deprived in remote areas and poor countries.

Al-Gurg explained to “Emirates Today” that the forgiven believed strongly in the importance of helping countries and societies in need, so he built schools in Africa, developed and empowered youth through specialized initiatives and programs, in Europe, and supported large universities in them. He added that the humanitarian works and projects of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid were in line with the strategy of the international community and humanitarian work, so the Al Maktoum Charitable Foundation, along with an elite of other Emirati institutions, joined the Emirati humanitarian aid umbrella, under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.





