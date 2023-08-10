When Bailey Thomasson first spotted the coral, she was relieved. I was diving in the Florida Keys, and the thicket of elkhorn coral looked brown, not the white that would indicate bleaching due to record sea temperatures in the area. But as he got closer, he realized that the situation was far worse than he had thought possible.

“The coral didn’t even have a chance to bleach, it just died,” said Thomasson, who works for the Coral Restoration Foundation, a nonprofit group in the Keys. The brown color was not healthy coral, but rather dead tissue that had sloughed off the skeleton, almost as if it had melted.

“I felt like, ‘My God, we’re in the apocalypse,’” he said.

With climate change devastating Florida’s reefs, people who have dedicated their careers to restoring coral to the sea are now rushing to remove it from the water, into tanks on land. They are trying to save the genetic material and young corals that they can. But an existential question arises: how can they restore reefs if the ocean is getting too warm for corals to live there?

While marine heatwaves occur naturally, sea temperatures in the Keys last month (one reading topped 38 degrees Celsius) have worsened due to global warming, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The world’s oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the extra heat released from burning fossil fuels and clearing forests.

Surveys are required over the next few months to understand how much coral has died in the Keys. “I fear the worst,” said Derek Manzello, coordinator of NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch program.

Thomasson and his colleagues discovered that day, July 20, that all the coral in their half-hectare-wide restoration plot at Sombrero Reef was either dead or so severely bleached that it was almost certain to die.

The next day, he headed with his team to their Looe Key coral nursery, which they had built over the past two years on Big Pine Key. By May, they had met their goal of installing 100 coral nursery structures. Now, as they approached by boat, they could see the white of the bleached coral below. After making a dive, Thomasson called his boss, crying so hard he couldn’t understand her at first.

“Everything has been lost on Looe Key,” he told her, some 5,400 pieces of elkhorn and staghorn coral.

The top priority for scientists and advocates has been to recover samples of the most threatened coral species. Before the marine heat wave, only about 150 elkhorn and 300 staghorn genetic individuals remained in all of Florida. (Coral can reproduce asexually, so separate corals can have the same genes.)

Divers spread out across Florida’s 350-mile reef and offshore nurseries, collecting two fragments from each genetic individual. Those were taken to tanks at storage facilities and then to two locations that will serve as gene banks.

By some estimates, the world has lost half its coral cover since 1950.

David Obura, of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s coral specialist group, praised some restoration efforts, but noted that without climate action, they are nearly useless.

“As the main drivers of impact continue to increase, they may only ‘buy time’ of a few years,” he said via email.

As El Niño’s natural warming cycle is exacerbated by climate change, he anticipates “several years of massive coral bleaching” around the world.

Stressed corals bleach, which means they expel the algae that gives them color and nutrients. Bleaching is underway on reefs in the Bahamas, Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Mexico, and Panama.

Thomasson returned to Looe Key recently, seeing for the first time the reef where he had hoped to one day plant the now-dead young coral from the nursery. Thickets of wild elkhorn and mounds of brain coral were bleached or already dead. She needs a hospitable ocean for corals to return to.

“It’s up to everyone else to demand climate action right now,” he said. “Not a year from now, not tomorrow, but today. Actually yesterday.”

CATRIN EINHORN

The New York Times