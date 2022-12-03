Crews of 152-millimeter D-20 howitzers of the artillery unit of the Russian Airborne Forces attacked the identified firing positions of Ukrainian militants as part of a special operation to protect Donbass. The footage of the combat work of the calculations was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Saturday, December 3.

“Now there was a roll-up from the enemy, a target arrived. They quickly and clearly corrected it – the target was hit. Quite often it is necessary to reflect the forces of the enemy. Rollovers happen quite often, but we stop them all, ”said the commander of the artillery gun.

Artillery crews, among other things, destroy armored vehicles, artillery and mortar batteries, as well as enemy command posts and long-term firing points. The artillery battery accounted for several dozen units of destroyed equipment of Ukrainian nationalists.

As specified, reconnaissance of targets, adjustment of fire and control of the destruction of enemy targets are carried out by crews of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier, on December 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that D-30 howitzer crews attacked the firing positions of Ukrainian militants. It was noted that within the framework of the special operation, the artillerymen practice fire missions against the fortified strongholds of the enemy.

In October, Izvestia showed how the D-30 artillery crews work in the Artyomovsk direction. It was noted that the servicemen demonstrate well-coordinated work in preparation for the strike at the declared coordinates. As one of the military officers told Izvestia, a good adjustment solves a lot in the work.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

