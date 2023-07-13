In the Amur region, bailiffs suspended the work of a kindergarten in which 17 children were poisoned

The bailiffs of the Amur region suspended the activities of a kindergarten for two months, in which 17 children were poisoned. It is reported by the Office of the Federal Bailiff Service (UFSSP) for the region in Telegram.

The incident occurred in kindergarten No. 16 “Golden Fish” in the Progress urban-type settlement of the Amur Region. As specified in the department, the materials on this case were sent to the court, which found the institution guilty of violating the law in the field of ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population. The court imposed a punishment in the form of an administrative suspension of activities for a period of 60 days.