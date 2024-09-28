The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu made his first public statement this Saturday after the assassination this Friday in Beirut of the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.and said that despite being progress “the work is not yet complete.”

“We made great achievements, but the work is not yet complete. In the coming days we will face important challenges and we will face them together,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

He added: “We settle our accounts with the person responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:AFP Share

The Israeli president revealed that he authorized the bombing on Friday against Hezbollah’s headquarters, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, because considered eliminating Nasrallah “a necessary condition” for returning northern residents to their homes and “change the balance of power in the region over the years.”

“Because as long as Nasrallah lived, he would quickly restore the capabilities that we took away from Hezbollah. That’s why I gave the directive and Nasrallah is no longer with us,” Netanyahu detailed.

The death of Nasrallah, he continued, represents “what appears to be a historic turning point” in Israel’s fight against its “enemies.”

According to Netanyahu, faced with numerous criticisms for his policy since the start of the war in Gaza almost a year ago, killing the leader of Hezbollah was essential to achieve Israel’s objectives.

In your eyes, The elimination of the leader backed by Iran will allow “progress” in the release of the hostages kidnapped in Israel and taken to Gaza by Hamas militiamen on October 7, 2023, in an incursion that sparked the war in that Palestinian territory.

Lebanese Shiite movement leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses a crowd in October 2016. Photo:AFP Share

“We are determined to continue hitting our enemies,” Netanyahu also declared upon returning from New York, where he participated in the UN General Assembly.

In an extensive message, tinged with words of gratitude to the air forces, the ministry of defense and the intelligence services, Netanyahu also called for unity among Israeli citizens, whom he described as a “united and powerful people determined to ensure their existence and their future.”

“There is no place in Iran or the Middle East that the long arm of Israel does not reach and today we know how true that is,” the president warned.

Since last September 17, Israel has carried out a series of unprecedented attacks against Lebanon, starting with two waves of explosions in thousands of communication devices in the hands of members of Hezbollah and a large bombardment against their high command on the outskirts of the capital.

All of this, together with the air campaign underway, has already left more than a thousand dead and 6,000 injured in just over ten days, as reported by the Minister of Public Health of Lebanon, Firas Abiad, at a press conference.

Israel bombs southern Lebanon. Photo:EFE Share

Death on Friday Nasrallah, considered the most powerful man in Lebanon, risks destabilizing this country and the Middle East, almost a year after the outbreak of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

“Sayed Hassan Nasrallah met with his fellow martyrs (…) whose march he led for almost thirty years,” Hezbollah announced, almost 20 hours after the Israeli bombing and after Israel reported the elimination of the leader.

After the announcement of his death, Cries of indignation were heard in the neighborhoods of Beirut that host displaced people from Shiite areas and Lebanon declared three days of mourning.

“I can’t describe how shocked I am by this announcement,” said Maha Karit, a Beirut resident.

Iran also declared three days of mourning and Iran’s first vice president, Mohamad Reza Aref, declared that Nasrallah’s death will lead to “the destruction” of Israel.

In Tehran, crowds gathered to express their grief and banners reading “Hezbollah lives” were hung throughout the city.

Hezbollah, financed and armed by Iran, was created in 1982 at the initiative of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.