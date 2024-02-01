The Van Rijn committee paints a devastating picture of the work culture at public broadcasting. No fewer than three-quarters of employees have experienced bullying behavior, and there is also regular racism and discrimination. Young women and gay men are approached as sex objects, presenters exhibit 'sun king behavior' and young mothers receive 'motherhood punishment'. Matthijs van Nieuwkerk was indeed wrong and broadcaster WNL stands out negatively.

