Easter is already there. It is one of those times of the year when holidays occur. But they are not the same throughout Spain. Depending on the autonomous community where you live and its traditions, some days or others are holidays.

Every year the festivities that are celebrated around Holy Week change days. Easter Sunday is celebrated between March 22 and April 25 of each year. It depends on the lunar cycles, which makes the calculation quite complicated. And beyond the fact that each year changes, the days considered holidays are also different in each area.

This year Easter Sunday falls on April 4. Two days before Friday, April 2, Good Friday is celebrated, a day that is festive throughout Spain without exception. The day before, Maundy Thursday, there are differences depending on the territory. It is a holiday in almost all the autonomous communities, except two: the Valencian Community and Catalonia.

There are also variations on Monday, April 5. That day is a holiday in the Valencian Community and in Catalonia. And to them, this year we must add Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and the Balearic Islands. There are also local festivities, such as the one celebrated in Valencia a week later: on April 12, San Vicente Ferrer is commemorated.