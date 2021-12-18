The words: previews and guests of today’s episode, December 18, 2021 on Rai 3

Tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 8.20 pm on Rai 3, Le parole, a program conducted every week by the Corriere della Sera journalist Massimo Granellini, will be broadcast. As per tradition, the program tells about facts of customs, news and current affairs, using particular words, which are usually explained and told by the various guests of the episode. Each appointment ends with a Good evening, the story and reflection on a current event of the week that Gramellini offers to viewers, accompanied by the music of Experience, a composition by Ludovico Einaudi. In each episode there are guests who, through a word, tell a particular event of the week. Sometimes there is no shortage of promotional accommodations, however, always inserted within the previously described framework.

Advances

Tonight at Le parole we will see guests such as the journalist of Il Fatto Quotidiano Andrea Scanzi, author of the book Sfascistoni; Edoardo Leo, protagonist and director of the film Leave a day in Rome, Corrado Augias and the immunologist Antonella Viola, who will try to clarify the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant. Among the guests in the studio also Giuseppe Ganelli, a radiologist at the Codogno hospital who will tell about his professional and human experience lived in March 2020 in the Italian epicenter of the pandemic.

In the preview of Le Parole, Roberto Vecchioni, taking a cue from Giorgia Meloni’s declaration relating to the “patriot President”, will explain the etymology of the word “patriot”. The enigmatic challenge will instead see Reinhold Messner as protagonist, mountaineer, explorer and writer, author of the book Noi, gente di monte. Veronica Pivetti will dedicate her weekly speech to the Santa Claus’ nephews initiative, a project that will make the elderly living in the RSA feel less alone thanks to the possibility of giving them the object requested through the initiative’s website.

Jacopo Veneziani will continue his journey into the most curious aspects of art history, while Saverio Raimondo will exclusively present his very personal 2022 Calendar with the semi-serious forecasts for the year to come. At the end of the episode, the “Buonasera”, the monologue by Massimo Gramellini inspired by the news.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Le parole on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Rai 3 starting at 20.20. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming via the platform RaiPlay.it.