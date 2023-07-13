The Court of Appeal revokes the life sentence of the Bianchi brothers, who will have to serve 24 years in prison for the murder of Willy

Yesterday, the Court of Assizes of Appeal of the Court of Frosinone revoked the sentence in the first instance which saw the Bianchi brothers sentenced to life imprisonment. For them, who are still recognized as responsible for the death of willy, it was decided for a sentence of 24 years there prison. The words of the victim’s mother.

It was the night of 6 September 2020 when Willy Monteiro Duarte, a boy of just 21 years, who was a cook’s assistant by trade and who lived with his family of Cape Verdean origins in Paliano, tragically lost his life.

He lost it in the square of Colleferro in which, for trivial reasons, one was unleashed brawlthat he he had tried to stop.

smitten a kicks and punchesreported very serious traumas which had decreed his death shortly after.

For his murder, the Court of Frosinone had sentenced Marco and Gabriele Bianchi to the penalty oflife sentence for the crime of voluntary homicide in competition, Francesco Bellegia at 23 and Mario Pincarelli at 21.

Yesterday, the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Rome, to which they had addressed appeal the defendants’ lawyers, has in part annulled the first-instance judgment.

If the sentence remained the same for Bellegia and Pincarelli, life imprisonment was dropped for the Bianchi brothers and they were sentenced to 24 years in prison.

The words of Willy’s mother

The reaction of many to this decision was immediate. It draws everyone’s attention especially that of mom by Willy, who intercepted by the press outside the courtroom stated that he more or less expected it.

When asked by journalists, who asked her if she feels there has been justice, she replied that respect the judge’s decision and what justice there was, but he wanted to mention the word forgiveness.

Forgiveness by his art that you can only be when you feel the presence of repentance on the other side. Which hasn’t happened so far.

Of a completely different opinion is the opinion of Bishopsmayor of Paliano, who said that life imprisonment would be the only way to get justice.

The penalties of Francesco Bellegia and Mario Pincarelli they have not been changed and have remained of 23 and 21 years’ imprisonment.