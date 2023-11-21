The Argentine National Team achieved an impressive and historic victory against Brazil 1-0 with a goal from Nicolás Otamendi on Matchday 6 of the South American Qualifiers and recovered from the tough defeat against Uruguay to finish the first year as world champions of the best way and in a very deserved way. This Albiceleste victory meant the first on Brazilian soil in the Qualifiers and meant the end of an impressive 64 undefeated matches for the Verdeamarelha at home in these competitions heading to the different World Cups.
It should be mentioned that the match was delayed for more than 30 minutes due to incidents in the stands with the Brazilian police senselessly mistreating the Argentine fans who were in the Maracaná stadium waiting for the start of this match.
After the game, the first to make contact with the media was Lionel Messi when he commented: “This group continues to achieve historic things. Although today was not the most important, it is something very nice”. Furthermore, about the match he added: “We knew it was going to be a tough game, similar to the one in the Copa América final. They pressed a lot, they went to look for us high and it was difficult for us to have long possessions. These games are defined by details.” While regarding the incidents at the beginning of the game he said the following: “We saw how they were beating our people. From the anthem, the police, as happened in the Libertadores final, again repressing with sticks. There were players who had family there. You think about them and are more aware of that, than the party, which at that point is secondary.”
Another of those who spoke was Rodrigo de Paul, who did not have a good match against Uruguay and today against Brazil he played a very good match. He highlighted the mentality of this group that continues to make history by saying: “We wanted to be the first to beat Brazil here. And with what happened before the game we had more anger, and we won by playing. Once again we show that this team has some great balls. We are the best team in the world. The way to make them happy was this, we made history”. Also, in case something was missing, he made it clear what he thinks of this team: “We are the best team in the world. “We talked on the court.”
Nicolás Otamendi, who was the scorer of the historic winning goal, commented the following about the incidents that delayed the match: “The only ones they hit are the Argentines. It happened in the Libertadores final too. It’s very helpless. We went with the people because it was hitting for the sake of hitting. I hope this changes and every Argentine team that comes to Brazil is respected”.
Finally, and at a press conference, Lionel Scaloni expressed himself about the match by saying: “I feel enormous pride in leading these kids, in having a group like this. We competed again, which is what we want and what we ask of them.” Additionally, about what this victory represents for Argentine soccer, he said: “This is a nice victory, but it has no comparison with what was achieved in Qatar. You know that it is not easy to win here, but we did it.” He closed his press conference in a strange way by questioning his continuity in command of the Argentine National Team by saying: “It’s time to stop the ball and start thinking. I have many things to think about at this time. These players have given me a lot. They have given us a lot. I need to think a lot about what I’m going to do. It’s not goodbye or anything else, but I need to think because the bar is very high. It’s difficult to keep winning and these guys make it difficult. “It’s time to think, I’ll tell the president and the kids later because this team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well.”
These were the last phrases of the Argentine National Team players in this year 2023 and in the face of a very important 2024 that lies ahead.
