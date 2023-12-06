Stefania Camela had to undergo nose surgery to breathe better, following a broken nasal septum when she was 10 years old. However, something went wrong and she passed away

The companion wants to know what happened to his girlfriend Stefania Camela, who lost after nose surgery which she underwent in a private clinic in Milan. When you were young you had broken your nasal septum and wanted to remedy this situation. Unfortunately, however, something didn’t go the way it should have gone. But he wants to know the truth, he wants to know why Stefania is no longer there.

He had decided to undergo that nose surgery to breathe better. And she had chosen one private clinic in Milan, Blumar Medica, because in this facility the operation could be performed without being intubated. Everything seemed to be going well, then the tragedy.

A few days after the operation, while the 47-year-old woman, an employee of the Municipality of San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno), was still in the Milanese city with her partner, she suddenly felt ill. The rush to reach was of no avail Milan Polyclinic.

Where you go make the nasal septum and turbinates, because at the age of 10 she had broken her nasal septum and this condition did not allow her to breathe well. According to what the woman’s partner said, everything had gone well according to the doctors.

However, at the time of her resignation, they had not given her no anticoagulant therapy. To be safe, the couple remains in Milan for a few days. On Friday evening Stefania feels ill: the doctors diagnose her with a thromboembolism which gives her no escape. Her heart stops shortly after.

Stefania Camela and the nose job: what happened?

Michele Valerio Sibillo, the 47-year-old woman’s partner, wonders what could have happened. Especially if it is a tragic fatality or if there may be responsibilities on the part of the private clinic.

The man decided to lodge a complaint with the Carabinieri. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office has already ordered an autopsy which will have to take place in these days, to understand the real cause of the woman’s death.