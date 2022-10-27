Saeed Al Eter, Head of the Media Office of the UAE Government: Egypt lives in the heart and part of every Arab.

Perfume: Among the initiatives included in this celebration, we hosted social influencers a week before the event and they toured all over Egypt, including new projects and tourist facilities as well as historical places because Egypt is full of history and the people of the Emirates love to travel.

Perfume: The media cooperation between the two countries should focus on creating stories that enhance popular cohesion between the two countries.

Diaa Rashwan, head of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate: Throughout history, there has never been an Egyptian media campaign against the UAE, which is an indication of the congruence of visions.

Karam Gabr, President of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt During the session “Arab media cooperation: the UAE and Egypt as a model”: There are many areas of media cooperation between the two countries, especially in light of the current challenges.

Jabr: We import technology, but at least we have to create content that is consistent with our societies and values.

Jabr: There is cooperation between the two countries in several areas, including the development of agreed and unified standards within international standards for media work. We also cooperate in the axis of the Media Charter for Children.

Former Zamalek player Abdel Hamid Bassiouni Speaking to #Emirates_Today, about the Egyptian Super Summit, which will be held tomorrow, Friday, in the Emirates, and he praises the warm reception of the Emirati people.

Former Zamalek club player Abdel Hamid Bassiouni speaking to #Emirates today On the Egyptian Super Summit, which will be held tomorrow, Friday, in the Emirates, and he praises the warm reception of the Emirati people#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/bQzEuh5FbG – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) October 27, 2022

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth : We celebrate a historical partnership, and cultural relations precede any relationship between countries. We have been saturated with Egyptian culture since childhood.

Bilal Al Budoor, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai: I am proud to sit on this podium today after I was a student at Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

The captain of the Egyptian national team in the seventies, Ali Abu Greisha He talks about his memories in the UAE and his meeting with the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul.

The captain of the Egyptian national team in the seventies, Ali Abu Greisha, talks about his memories in the UAE and his interview with the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul#Egypt_UAE_One_Heart #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/h5iEa4B49r – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) October 27, 2022

Dr. Nevin Al-Kilani, Egyptian Minister of Culture During a session entitled “Illuminations on Emirati-Egyptian Cultural Cooperation”: Over many years, the UAE has been interested in building people, and the beginning was education, and Egypt did not skimp on its sister Emirates in this field as well as in the field of media.

Al-Kilani: They discussed cooperation in matters of electronic publishing and exchanging experiences in the field of theater, especially experimental theater.

Dr. Anwar Gargash: In the Emirates, we have absolute belief that Egypt is the nucleus that can be relied upon for the success of any Arab project.

Gargash: Today, as we witness a state of the active Arab movement, we realize that the Emirati-Egyptian role is capable of addressing many challenges that are not limited to politics only, but also economic, food security and others.

Gargash: Egypt’s hosting of the climate conference this year and hosting the conference next year enhances the leading role of the two countries in this field

Dr. Anwar Gargash: The relationship between the UAE and Egypt is characterized by continuity and positivity despite the tensions in the region:

Dr. Anwar Gargash: The relationship between the UAE and Egypt is characterized by continuity and positivity, despite the tensions in the region#Egypt_UAE_One_Heart#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/vAvGIDymsR – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) October 27, 2022

UAE Ambassador to Egypt Maryam Al Kaabi During the “Egypt and the Emirates” celebration: Zayed is the password for love between the Emirates and Egypt.

The country’s ambassador to Egypt, Maryam Al Kaabi, during the “Egypt and the Emirates” celebration:

Zayed is the password for love between the Emirates and Egypt#Egypt_UAE_One_Heart #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/j1XdbALhM8 – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) October 27, 2022

Ali Mehed Al-Suwaid, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council: Egypt affected us personally and in all aspects.

Dr. Abdullah Tarim Builder of the Emirates press from the land of Egypt.

The Emirates and Egypt… 50 years of brothers… and always for the better

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Egypt and the Emirates are the story of honorable positions

Sultan Al Qasimi and the Egypt that he has in mind… The story began before he drank from the Nile

Al Gergawi: Zayed recommended good things to us in Egypt, and we are following his path and adhering to his will

Watch .. “Zayed Supreme” decorates the “Egypt and the Emirates One Heart” celebrations with the song “Basmat Amal”

Mohammed bin Rashid: Egypt and the UAE are one heart

Live broadcast of the celebration of 50 years of Emirati-Egyptian relations

Egypt and the UAE..a solid relationship.. Written by Mona Bousemra

Al-Sisi: The Egyptian and Emirati peoples are always at the heart of one man

A large presence from the Egyptian and Emirati side in the celebration of Egypt and the UAE is One Heart.. Video

The UAE and Egypt..Economic integration for a sustainable future..Video

Al Bowardi: Emirati-Egyptian relations are an inspiring model in Arab relations

Egyptian Prime Minister: The strategic relationship between the UAE and Egypt represents an impressive model for Arab relations

The launch of the Egyptian-Emirati celebrations “50 years of Egypt and the Emirates are one heart” in Cairo

Aboul Gheit at the 50th Anniversary of Egyptian-Emirati Relations: We are facing an impressive model

“Why Egypt?” Al Gergawi’s speech during the “UAE and Egypt are One Heart” celebration

The UAE and Egypt.. Half a century of strategic partnership

Egypt and the UAE.. New economic partnerships