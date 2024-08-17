«We crossed the border on a simple car, We documented the fighting for the first time on Russian soil. We have been following this conflict for 10 days before the Russian invasion. And we thought it was right to show you this side of the war too. It seemed important to us to be there and tell this part of the truth.“. Thus the envoy of the Tg1, Stefania Battistini, told the opening of the 8pm newscast.



Rai Journalists at Risk of Trial. Ambassador Summoned to Moscow John Pigni August 16, 2024

Battistini, together with the operator Simone Trainihas shown in recent days Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory at the Kursk border. A journalistic report for which the FSB, the Russian security service, has A criminal investigation has been launched against the two RAI reporters, accusing them of “illegal border crossing”The two were allowed to return to Italy by RAI as a precaution.

Battistini emphasizes that she and her cameraman “were dressed in a distinctive military style and had the word ‘Press’ prominently displayed. This is what international conventions for war correspondents require. Without wanting to violate the laws of the Russian Federation, we can only report what we are allowed to see.”