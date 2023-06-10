Interrogated in the Carabinieri barracks of Giugliano, Raffaele Caiazzo said he had a memory lapse from the murder of Cammisa onwards

Yesterday the words spoken by were disclosed Raffaele Caiazzo during the interrogation of the validation of the arrest for the double murder of Maria Brigida Pesacane and Luigi Cammisa. The 44-year-old allegedly admitted to killing the 29-year-old and going to the 24-year-old’s house, but not shooting the latter.

Terrifying days the ones you are living in Sant’Antimoa small town in the north of Naples, which woke up last Wednesday morning with the news of a double crime that took place on the streets of the town.

Raffaele Caiazzo, a 44-year-old originally from Caserta, allegedly shot and killed his son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Luigi Cammisa And Maria Brigida Pesacaneaged 29 and 24 respectively.

Caiazzo would have reached Cammisa first, around 6:30 in the morning, while the 29-year-old went to workkilling him with several pistol shots in the street, in the area of ​​Piazza Sant’Antonio.

Later he would go to one building in via Carusohis son must have lived with his wife Maria Brigida, attacking the latter and taking her life by shooting her in the back and leaving her lifeless on the ground in front of their 2 and 4 year old children.

What Raffaele Caiazzo said to the investigators

A few hours after the double crime, Raffaele Caiazzo presented himself at the Carabinieri barracks in Gricignano di Aversa to turn yourself in. From there the military transported him to the Giugliano barracks, where the investigators collected his interrogation.

The man would partially admitted his responsibilities, recounting that he remembered well having killed Cammisa and then having gone to Pesacane’s house. From the moment the 24-year-old opened the door, then, she said to don’t remember anything anymore.

The man would admit his too motive, i.e. the presumed relationship between the two. The latter, according to Caiazzo, in an argument that took place the night before the crimes would have told him that they would never let him see his grandchildren again.

At the end of the interrogation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Naples ordered the man’s detention and his transfer to the prison of Poggiorealewhere he will remain until the hearing to validate the detention.

The charge for him should be that of double homicidewith the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons and to have acted against a kin in the direct line. Also charged with the crime of illegal possession and carrying of weapons. The weapon used in the double crime is currently still missing.