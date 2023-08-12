After Michela Murgia’s death, her mother let herself go into a long outburst: she knew she was ill, but she didn’t expect her death

The mother of Michelle Murgia broke silence after the heartbreaking news of the writer’s passing. You recalled her last contact and the moments of her childhood, Costanza Marongiu will not be able to attend her funeral, which will be celebrated today in the Church of the Artists in Rome.

My legs are what they are.

However, the other son will be present Christianaccompanied by his wife. Michela Murgia’s mother discovered the news about her thanks to a friend of her daughter, who called her in the night. I then heard the news on tv, for her it was a hard blow.

During an interview with the Corriere della Sera revealed that he knew she had been ill for a year and a half, but of do not expect his demise. You told reporters that until a few days before her disappearance, Michela Murgia had them hid the truthshe said she was getting better and she believed it. A week ago she had stopped answering the phone and she had understood in her heart.

It was she who called Cristiano and told him she was leaving, she just wanted him to tell me to be calm and not to cry.

Michela Murgia and the queer family

The woman then turned her thoughts to the queer family, she knew it was her daughter’s dream and it suited her too, she always had respected his choices.

He wanted many friends and what more could you ask for? Michela was a force of nature, she achieved all the goals she set her mind to, she was strong and courageous. If she was wrong she admitted it, she was important. She was a smart girl, at school she was the first in the class and she complained when she missed a beat, if she wasn’t 8 and she became 7 she was already worried. I never had to tell her to open the book and start studying, it was easy and pleasant to follow her progress.

The last contact

Michela Murgia’s mother concluded the interview by recalling the last time they spoke. It happened about a week ago, she had reassured her by telling her that she was fine, but at the same time she had confided in her that she wanted to move to her house, because he didn’t want to die in the hospital.