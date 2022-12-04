The technical director of the Netherlands, Louis van Gaal, gave a press conference after the victory of the “Clockwork Orange” over the United States by 3 to 1 Y He launched a spicy phrase in the face of the meeting with Lionel Scaloni’s team. The former Netherlands will face Albiceleste next Friday, in the quarterfinals.

In dialogue with journalists, Van Gaal recalled the semifinal that the Netherlands lost on penalties against the Argentine team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. With this in mind, he admitted: “Against Argentina we drew and then lost on penalties, so it’s good that there’s a rematch. That’s what we want.”

Having made the clarification, he fired off an ambitious second sentence: “Our goal is to be world champions. I have to get the best out of the team. And if I can make us the best, it will no longer matter whether or not we have high-level or elite players. The importance will be in what we are as a team”.

During the last stages of the conference, he stated that he was satisfied with his team’s game against the North American rival, although he criticized the large number of turnovers in the second half. “The possession of the ball was very bad. We lost a lot of balls unnecessarily ”, he concluded.

Van Gaal was not the only member of the European team who sought to generate some tension days before the World Cup clash. Liverpool defender and team captain, Virgil van Dijkhe was optimistic about his team’s chances of becoming champions after qualifying for the quarterfinals on Saturday.

“We always want to improve, and since the start of the tournament we are better every game”, he opined, as a warning to La Scaloneta. Van Dijk was followed by goalkeeper Andries Noppert, who confessed that he really wanted to compete against Argentina. “We will have to do a good job,” he completed.

Once the dialogue with the press was over, the Dutch team went to the hotel where they are staying and was received by the staff of the European delegation to the rhythm of “Waka Waka”, a hit that Shakira popularized at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The hall of the hotel establishment was dyed with orange flags and masks.

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa has special meaning for the team led by Van Gaal. 12 years ago, the Netherlands managed to reach the World Cup final and suffered a heavy defeat against Spain, who was left with the dispute in overtime and through an agonizing goal from the now ex-soccer player Andrés Iniesta.

Tie between the Netherlands and the Ecuadorian team. Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

This is what Scaloni thinks about the Netherlands

The DT of Argentina also had words for the “Clockwork Orange”, an opponent whom he praised for his clear ideas. “It’s going to be a very nice match between two historical teams”, held. He also showed admiration for Van Gaal himself and admitted that it is “proud” to be able to face him this World Cup.

“He is an eminence. He is a DT that everyone already knows what he has done in soccer. These are the pleasures that football gives you, ”he celebrated.

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

The cross between Argentines and Dutch is not new. One of the most important meetings in history took place in the controversial 1978 World Cup which, under a dictatorship, left the albiceleste team champion. in that contest Johan Cruyff, historical reference of the ‘oranges’, decided not to attend the championship due to the violation of human rights that occurred at that time.

Thus, we show you the historical confrontations between the two teams in the soccer world cups.

– World Cup Germany ’74: Argentina 0 – Netherlands 4 (Second phase).

– World Cup Argentina ’78: Argentina 3 – Netherlands 1 (Final).

– World Cup France ’98: Argentina 1 – Netherlands 2 (Quarterfinals).

– World Cup Germany ’06: Argentina 0 – Netherlands 0 (First phase).

– World Cup Brazil ’14: Argentina 0 (4) – Netherlands 0 (2) (Semifinals).

