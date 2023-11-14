The words of Giorgia Meloni after the news of the death of little Indi Gregory: the Premier had done everything possible to save her

Giorgia Meloni published a post on her social profile after the sad news that arrived yesterday: the little girl Then Gregory He did not make it. The Premier had fought to help the 8-month-old baby and her parents after they lost every legal battle to try to keep her alive.

The Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome had offered to welcome Indi Gregory into its healthcare facility, to take charge of all medical care and to subject her to experimental treatments. But the judge of the High Court in London, although her parents agreed, did not allow the transfer. On the contrary, the British court gave the OK to disconnect life supports “in the best interests of the child”. The little girl’s father and mother tried to prevent it, they fought and they thanked Italy for the humanity shown in the face of a law that was unfair and meaningless to them. Giorgia Meloni herself granted Indi Gregory the urgent Italian citizenshiphoping that in this way the judge could accept his transfer, but it didn’t help.

In the end, the doctors pulled the plugs and the 8-month-old girl recovered slowly turned off. His father reported his death at 1.45am yesterday.

Giorgia Meloni’s post after the news of the disappearance of little Indi Gregory

The Premier said she was saddened, as was the whole of Italy. The story of little Indi Gregory has entered everyone’s hearts. The prayers and the hopes that humanity could give her were of no avail chance of survival. Her little life was cut short against her parents’ wishes. The words of Giorgia Meloni:

We did everything we could, everything possible. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough. Have a safe trip little Indi.

Dad Gregory still can’t realize that it really happened, they took the life of his little girl, but he wanted to tell the world that his soul will live forever and that Indi will never be forgotten. He and his wife made sure everyone knew the sentence decided on their daughter.