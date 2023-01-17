Goodbye to Gina Lollobrigidaa great actress, who, unfortunately, lived the last years of her life not only in precarious health conditions, but with the problem of the case Andrew Piazzolla, factotum accused by his family of squandering his estate. The last words pronounced in a public interview were prophetic: Let me die in peacein reference to the case that held court in all the media.

At 94, the actress had last appeared on television, guest of Mara Venier on Domenica In. The actress had vented about the problems she experienced in the last years of her life.

He had asked to leave her alone to experience these last acts, in defense of Andrea Piazzolla, her factotum whom Lollo’s son, Andrea Milko, accuses of having deceived his mother, accusing him of circumventing an incompetent person.

Gina Lollobrigida had always considered Andrew Piazzolla like a son. On the occasion of his last interview, in which he also spoke of the administration of his assets, entrusted to the man who was a guest in his house together with his partner and his daughter Gina, here is what he said:

For me he is like a son, he helped me to move forward. Her daughter Gina is called like me, she is a tiger. Andrea has never been wrong. He’s a good person and he’s in terrible trouble. Life is mine and I decide what to do with it. Giving gifts to Andrea and his family is my business, and no one else’s. I have the right to live, but also to die in peace.

Gina Lollobrigida just wanted to be left alone to live her life

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has also started a trial with Andrea Piazzolla and Antonio Salvi, restaurateur, defendants. They had tried to sell Lollo’s jewelry, artwork, and luxury cars.

There was talk of embezzlement for a value of 130 thousand euros. Andrea Piazzolla has always said he was innocent, always defended by the actress.