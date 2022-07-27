His daughter Chiara Gualzetti was killed a year ago by a peer: “She is gone, but we can say that justice has been done”

Yesterday, the Juvenile Court of Bologna issued the final sentence in the case of the brutal murder of Chiara Gualzettithe 15-year-old from Monteveglio killed by a peer in June 2021. Here are the words of Vincenzo, the victim’s father, after reading the sentence of 16 years and 4 months of imprisonment for the murderer of his daughter.

13 months ago, the life of Vincenzo Gualzetti was totally turned upside down by the murderous madness of an underage boy, who June 27, 2021premeditating everything, he brutally killed his daughter Chiara.

For the 15-year-old it had to be a day like any other. The appointment with what he considered a friendhowever, it soon turned into a nightmare. He took her to a park in Monteveglio and there he killed her with stabs, kicks and punches.

Stopped and arrested shortly after, the boy had confessed to having killed her and having done so because he was driven by demonic voices.

Yesterday, after an intense year of autopsy examinations, interrogations and psychiatric reports, the Juvenile Court of Bologna issued the first instance sentence on the trial linked to Chiara’s death. A process that is taking place with the shortened procedure.

The Pm Simone Purgato had cthis is the maximum penalty for the boy, that is 16 years and 6 months of imprisonment. Request that is in line with what was then actually the sentence, that is 16 years and 4 months.

The words of Chiara Gualzetti’s father

Giovanni Annunziatalawyer of the Gualzetti family, it was said fulfilled of the judge’s sentence and the work of the prosecutor, thanking the latter for “the precision and responsibility with which he played his role in this affair“.

Reached by reporters from Fanpage.ithe then said his too Vincenzo, father of Chiara Gualzetti. Here are his words: