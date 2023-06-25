Alice Scagni’s husband was heard in court. Gianluca told of the discussion with his wife and the arrival of Alberto

Has been heard in the courtroom, the husband of Alice Scagnithe young mother who lost her life at the hands of her brother Alberto Scagni on May 1, 2022.

Gianluca Calzona he told how, in the last few days, he was worried about Alberto’s behavior. After the man had tried to burn down his grandmother’s house, he had even bought a fire extinguisher and decided to put a camera on the front door, for fear that he might do the same with their home.

The day of the crime by Alice Scagni

That morning Gianluca and Alice had argued, he had asked her to go to the mountains with their child, until things calmed down. Initially the woman did not agree and she had asked her husband to go alone with her 8-year-old son. But then, she had decided to accept her, but she had asked him for a few days sort things out in his office.

That same day, in the late afternoon, Gianluca proposed to her go down with the dog, but Alice had reassured him. She wasn’t afraid of Alberto and she would take care of it.

So, the husband went to fix the baby and she went down with the puppy. At some point, the man has heard screamslooked out and saw a man in front of Alice, it seemed that the two were fighting.

Both have their arms raised, I don’t notice the knife. He frontal to me, I recognize him. I turn to the phone to call for help and say “my wife has been attacked”, I give the address. I immediately think that Alberto can take the house keys and hurt the child. I take a knife, go back to the window and see her in a pool of blood. A neighbor tries to revive her, I notice my father running. The dog had gone to him. I ask him to go up, because I had to get off at Alice’s.

Gianluca understood that Alice she was dead. In the second part of the testimony of him. he told of how he had met Alberto Scagni, of his period between alcohol and drugs and how he had always influenced his life with Alice. The family justified it behind their own Seizures, but in the end everyone was convinced. Alice and her parents. Alberto Scagni had to be taken care of.