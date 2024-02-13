The words of Alessandra Matteuzzi's sister, in tears after the sentence for Padovani

For Stefania Matteuzzi and for anyone who loved Alessandra, justice was done today: the woman's words after the sentence

Relief. This is what anyone who loved Alessandra Matteuzzi is feeling, after yesterday the judges of the Court of Assizes of the Court of Bologna sentenced Giovanni Padovani, the ex-partner who took the 56-year-old's life in August 2022, to life imprisonment . In particular Stefania Matteuzzisister of the victim, is very happy that justice has been done for Alessandra and for all the women who are brutally killed every day.

Yesterday, Monday 12 February 2024, the Court of Assizes of the Court of Bologna issued the sentence in the case on the death of Alessandra Matteuzzi, the 56-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend, the then 27-year-old footballer Giovanni Padovani, with blows of a hammer and an iron bench. The judges recognized all the aggravating circumstances of the accused, the premeditation, the futile motives, the emotional bond with the victim and the stalking, for which he had been reported by Alessandra herself in the previous months, sentencing him to life sentence.

Among those who have suffered most from this affair, there is undoubtedly Stefania Matteuzzi, who with her sister Alessandra was talking on the phone that evening and heard her heartbreaking screams while she was being killed.

For her today is justice has finally arrivedas he explains to the microphones of TgR Emilia Romagna: