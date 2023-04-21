From today it is forbidden to think about the Euroderby against Milan: the coach will reiterate that the only goal now is to come back in the league, returning to win on Sunday at Empoli

Now, thinking back to Simone Inzaghi’s statements on Prime Video on February 22, some will no longer have the courage to smile. “Chances of winning the Champions League? You always need a path, but yes, we can win it,” the Piacenza coach said with conviction. It was the eve of the round of 16 first leg and against Porto the Nerazzurri didn’t start as favorites having to play the second match away. Not even two months later, Inzaghi is in the semifinals and will face Milan on 10 and 16 May in a Euroderby forbidden to weak hearts. There is still a long way to go to lift the trophy, but Simone is certainly closer to the goal. In the league his Inter had a very disappointing performance, not like a great team, but in the Champions League the former Lazio coach confirmed his ability to prepare “in or out”. Even against Benfica, as happened with Porto or in the group stage against Barcelona, ​​he did nothing wrong. Neither from a tactical point of view nor from a motivational point of view. See also Should Luis Díaz worry about being a starter at Liverpool? Carragher speaks

PRIDE AND GROUP — The words spoken on the eve of and during Wednesday’s technical meeting were of considerable importance: they “shook” and “cleared” the heads of the players disappointed by their performance in Serie A and by the inevitable criticisms received from fans and management. Inzaghi underlined that the possibility of qualifying for the semi-final of the Champions League had to be lived with the right tension and the necessary attention. Showing drive and no conditioning for the current league standings. We are a real group, he said, and we have to prove it by playing an Inter game, sacrificing ourselves for each other and staying “together” from start to finish. Without thinking about the 2-0 first leg or speculating on that advantage. We have the opportunity to make history, he repeated, but we can only do it if we are focused from start to finish.

SPECIFIC WORKOUTS — Field work and video deserve a separate chapter. In front of the TV Inzaghi explained how to put Benfica in difficulty, but above all he divided up the training sessions available to him (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning) reserving one for the defensive phase, one for the offensive phase and one (Wednesday’s leg) for balls inactive, against and for. The input was to take the ball away from the opponents, not to allow them to dribble with ease as they usually do in the league and in the Champions League. That’s why he asked Barella and Mkhitaryan to insert themselves, to make the Portuguese run backwards, but also to put under pressure. Even from the strikers he demanded sacrifice and “garra” without the ball. Inzaghi explained that Benfica doesn’t always interpret the pressure phase in the right way, which sometimes loses its balance and ends up dilating the distances between the departments too much. That’s why he ordered the ball to be turned over: the goal was clear to make the Portuguese run in circles and tactically disorient them. The plan didn’t work only from the 35 minutes of the first half to the quarter of an hour of the second half, 25 minutes in which, however, the Eagles didn’t create dangers in the series. See also Finally some peace: Pabón gave Nacional the victory against Melgar: the goals

COMEBACK IN SERIE A — In the locker room, after the match, there was no time for speeches, but only for celebrations, which were moreover composed because the two goals conceded in the final were not appreciated. Inzaghi will speak today and will ask to see the same attention, the same concentration and the same intensity again on Sunday in Empoli. In the last 8 days Inter must absolutely return to the top four in the standings, net of the objective of progressing both in Europe and on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia. After more than a month and a half, Simone expects a victory in Serie A: the semi-final of this Champions League has been won, but access to the next must be gained by entering the top four. A distant goal at the moment. Lifting the cup in Istanbul would solve the problem, but this remains a “crazy” plan B or if you prefer a dream. Inzaghi knows that now he has to find a way to make the group change pace in the league as well and that he must succeed starting from Sunday. The time for mistakes is over. See also The two errors and three hits made by Tigres in their 2-0 victory over Necaxa in the playoff

