In full celebration after winning the Spanish Super Cup, Barça and its fans are uneasy about the future of Ronald Araujoalleged player wanted by the Juventus who could be living his last hours as a culé. This appears to be the case in a conversation between the centre-back and Lewandowski after the medal ceremony revealed this Monday by Movistar+.

In the images broadcast by the program The Day AfterRobert Lewandowski can be seen in full conversation with Araujo, in an attempt to convince the center back not to leave in this winter market.

“Ronald, you have to stay,” he tells the defender while shouting at Gavi, also next to both of them. “stays, stays”. Araujo’s response, a nervous smile before receiving the Pole’s explanation.

“You can leave at the end of the season, for you it’s better, you play now, you play here (in reference to Íñigo Martínez’s injury),” he insists. Given this, Araujo, with a gesture of doubt, only says: “brother…”, while his face of circumstances seems to indicate that this is not his intention.

The truth is that the circumstances are ideal for his departure, since that seems to be the desire of a player who has lost weight in the elevens and who could contribute a good sum to the coffers of a club in need of income. Juventus’ bet is strong and difficult to rejectbut perhaps the conquest of the title and Martínez’s injury that opens the door for him will represent a radical change in a situation that will be resolved in the coming days with the final decision.